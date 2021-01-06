Energy sector experts highlight importance of facilitation for renewable energy initiatives 

DNA

ISLAMABAD – It is high time for Pakistan to shift towards Green Energy. Therefore, government needs to come up with policies to facilitate stakeholders to explore more options for sustainable renewable energy. The energy and environmental sectors experts said this while sharing their views with the participants at the inception meeting of the Network for Renewable Energy Research and Advocacy titled ‘Clean Energy Transition in Pakistan’, organized by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) here on Wednesday.

Managing Director Pakistan Power & Infrastructure Board, Mr Shah Jahan Mirza, while covering various aspects of the clean energy landscape in Pakistan, said that power and energy sectors in Pakistan are not in desirable shape for various factors. Our natural resources, especially gas is fast depleting and thus, we need to act now keeping the projection of our future needs of energy in view.

“The processes for private sector investment in Green Energy also need to be streamlined.” Mirza added while highlighting the role of private initiatives in the sector.

Mr Christoph Nedopil, Founding Director of Green Belt Road Initiative Center, was of view that it is high time for Pakistan to move to renewable energy. He said that policy should be evolved to facilitate green investment in the sector. While highlighting the possible role of China in Pakistan’s renewable energy sector, he said that secure investment would remain a key concern for the private sector initiatives.

Dr Hina Aslam, Research Fellow Energy, SDPI, earlier shared the findings of SDPI’s research report on the energy sector of Pakistan. She said that public and private investments, integrated water resource management, tapping renewable energy resources, gender-based equality and women empowerment related initiatives and environmental sustainability are some of the critical issues that have been covered in the report.

She added further that the report has also highlighted the importance of integrated energy plans, stakeholders’ stakeholders’ involvement, and renewable energy resources and thus, provided critical insight for policy initiatives.

Dr Fatima Khushnood, representing Engro Energy limited, highlighted the importance of the measures to ensure environmental sustainability. Explaining the role of private sector in energy resources development, she said that this role could be further strengthened through the right policy initiatives and facilitation.

Syeda Hadika Jamshaid from Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) informed the participants that Pak-INDC (Pakistan’s Intended Nationally Determined Contribution), Pakistan is pursuing the goal of reducing carbon emissions and thus, renewable energy has important role to play to achieve this objective. Mr. Mushtaq Gaadi, noted academician and Dr Najeeb Ullah, from University of Peshawar, also shared their views on the topic and said that we need a paradigm shift to move to green energy and ensure environmental sustainablity.