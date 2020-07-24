Eighteen collaborates with WWF for tree plantation

ISLAMABAD, JUL 24 (DNA) – Eighteen the leading luxury real estate destination in the twin cities, has signed an agreement with WWF-Pakistan (World Wide Fund for Nature) for a Tree Plantation Campaign that aims to uplift the green spaces in the capital’s urban areas and to improve the environment of the region.

The agreement was signed between Tarek Hamdy CEO Eighteen and Rab Nawaz Senior Director Programmes, on behalf of Hammad Naqi Khan CEO / Director General WWF-Pakistan at the EIGHTEEN Head Office in Islamabad on July 24th, 2020.

Phase I of the tree plantation drive shall commence from 30th July 2020 and will draw to a close on 14th August 2020 with a ceremony.

However, the partnership will be extended till 2023 and EIGHTEEN will fund further plantation initiatives which will entail plantation of thousands of trees across the city in collaboration with WWF-Pakistan, the largest conservation organization of Pakistan. The three-year partnership is geared towards bringing ecological benefits for the capital city. This includes reduction of pollution, improved water table and air quality contributing to biodiversity, and micro-climate regulation.

CEO EIGHTEEN, Tarek Hamdy, said about the initiative, “This plantation is an effort by EIGHTEEN to engage in environmentally-friendly initiatives that help to preserve nature. As socially-responsible investors, we assume the role of protecting and uplifting the environment of the beautiful capital and with this long-term partnership with WWF-Pakistan we are aiming to do exactly that”.

Talking about this campaign, Hammad Naqi Khan, Director General, WWF-Pakistan said that trees are extremely important for urban areas as they stabilize climate, regulate the water cycle and provide shelter to a number of bird and insect species. He was of the view that due to multiple factors, Pakistan is losing its forest cover, hence joint efforts need to be made to plant more trees. “This campaign is about recognizing that every small action, like planting a tree, can have a real and positive impact on the environment of Pakistan”, he added.

EIGHTEEN is an exclusive joint real estate venture of Egypt-based Ora Developers, and Saif Group and Kohistan Builders (KBD) of Pakistan. Located 10 minutes from the New Islamabad international Airport. DNA

========