Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Shifa Int’l Hospital launches plantation drive

| July 24, 2020
0000

 

ISLAMABAD, JUL 24 (DNA) – A ceremony was held at Shifa International Hospital (SIH) to plant trees as part of the Nationwide Clean & Green Pakistan Campaign.

Chief Guest of the ceremony Ch. M Saleem, Deputy Inspector General (HQ) Islamabad Police lauded the efforts of doctors and healthcare professionals during COVID-19 pandemic and planted a tree at the compound as a symbol of hope and courage to fight the pandemic.

Addressing the ceremony, Mr. Taimoor Shah, Chief Operation Officer SIH emphasized the importance of plantation in maintaining biodiversity and ecological balance of the environment.

As part of the campaign, Shifa International Hospital’s management took an initiative by gifting free grape fruit saplings to more than 4,000 of its employees.

The saplings were distributed to the employees along with planting instruction handouts. Being part of the plantation drive, Shifa International Hospital has also been planting trees in the green belt. DNA

=======

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

0000

Shifa Int’l Hospital launches plantation drive

  ISLAMABAD, JUL 24 (DNA) – A ceremony was held at Shifa International Hospital (SIH)Read More

0000

Eighteen collaborates with WWF for tree plantation

ISLAMABAD, JUL 24 (DNA)  – Eighteen the leading luxury real estate destination in the twinRead More

  • FPCCI organizes webinar on “Impact of BREXIT on Trade and Economy of Pakistan”

  • Pak desires further enhance defence collaboration with Italy: Minister

  • Korea extends additional assistance for Pakistan to fight against Coronavirus

  • President directs COMSATS University for more focus on research, int’l linkages

  • President lauds ombudsman role for women protection against harassment

  • S.M. Munir asks business community to remain united for resolving problems

  • Japanese envoy welcomes resumption of polio vaccination campaign

  • Bahria University, IIU, USAID and UNDP launch digital platform to train young entrepreneurs

    • Comments are Closed