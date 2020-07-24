Shifa Int’l Hospital launches plantation drive

ISLAMABAD, JUL 24 (DNA) – A ceremony was held at Shifa International Hospital (SIH) to plant trees as part of the Nationwide Clean & Green Pakistan Campaign.

Chief Guest of the ceremony Ch. M Saleem, Deputy Inspector General (HQ) Islamabad Police lauded the efforts of doctors and healthcare professionals during COVID-19 pandemic and planted a tree at the compound as a symbol of hope and courage to fight the pandemic.

Addressing the ceremony, Mr. Taimoor Shah, Chief Operation Officer SIH emphasized the importance of plantation in maintaining biodiversity and ecological balance of the environment.

As part of the campaign, Shifa International Hospital’s management took an initiative by gifting free grape fruit saplings to more than 4,000 of its employees.

The saplings were distributed to the employees along with planting instruction handouts. Being part of the plantation drive, Shifa International Hospital has also been planting trees in the green belt. DNA

