Don’t sleep at homes, Maryam directs activists ahead of Gujranwala rally

LAHORE, OCT 13 (DNA) – Top Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday directed the party activists to refrain from sleeping at their homes ahead of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally in Gujranwala on October 16 to evade arrests from the authorities.

The PML-N leader, who is now overseeing the party affairs after the arrest of Shehbaz Sharif, conveyed a message to the activists saying that the October 16 public gathering will be held at any cost and they should fully prepare themselves for it.

“The activists should take measures to avoid any possible arrests,” she said while further directing them to avoid responding to the messages and calls from unidentified people.

“Try not to sleep at homes before the October 16 rally in Gujranwala,” she asked the PML-N activists and further directed the volunteers to meet people from all walks of life for ensuring their attendance in the public gathering.

She further claimed that the government has started panicking ahead of the Gujranwala rally and is eyeing to arrest party activists to foil it.

It is pertinent to mention here that Maryam Nawaz on October 07 announced that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – a multiparty alliance of the opposition will hold its first rally in Gujranwala on October 16.

Talking to media along with the JUI-F delegation, who called the PML-N leaders here in Jati Umra, Maryam Nawaz said that the opposition parties first rally would be held in Gujranwala and she would also extend an invitation to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to attend the rally. = DNA

======================