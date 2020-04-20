Doctor appeals to people recovering from COVID-19 to donate blood

KARACHI, APR 20 – I ask those people who have defeated the coronavirus to come forward and donate their blood, urged Dr Tahir Shamsi, a haematologist at the National Institute Of Blood Diseases in Karachi.

Medical experts have suggested that with the increasing COVID-19 cases in Pakistan, one of the best ways to treat patients could be using the plasma of those who have already recovered from it.

Dr Shamsi also endorsed the procedure while speaking on Monday.