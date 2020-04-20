Brian Lara was my most intimidating batsman, says Shahid Afridi

LAHORE, APR 20 – Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi named West Indies batting legend as his toughest opponent.

“That will have to be Brian Lara,” Afridi replied to the question of his toughest opponent in an interview to Wisden. “I got him out a few times but whenever I was bowling to him, I always had the feeling in the back of my mind that he is going to hit me for four the next ball.”

The prolific Pakistani all-rounder said that even the best spinners of the world found it difficult to bowl to the Windies great. “He was a world-class batsman who dominated the best spinners he came up against, even the likes of Muttiah Muralitharan in Sri Lanka.”

He added that Lara’s footwork against spinners was brilliant and it was a wonderful sight to see him perform.