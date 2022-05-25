DG ISPR condemns life sentence awarded to Yasin Malik

RAWALPINDI, May 25 (DNA): Director-General Inter-Services Public

Relations (DG ISPR) has issued a statement condemning the Indian court’s

decision to sentence Kashmir liberation activist Yasin Malik.

The statement issued by the DG ISPR said that India has sentenced Yasin

Malik over fabricated allegations. These kinds of acts by India would

not be able to suppress Kashmir’s struggle for independence, it added.

The DG ISPR added that the real struggle for Kashmir is continuous in

the Indian Occupied Kashmir. We stand with our Kashmiris brothers in

their fight for autonomy and independence, he added..

The statement from the military’s media wing came after an Indian court

awarded life imprisonment to Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front

Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik.

The Indian court, officially convicted Yasin Malik on May 19 in cases

registered against him over three decades ago and fixed the hearing for

Wednesday to announce the quantum of the sentence.

The National Investigation Agency had demanded the maximum punishment,

the death penalty, while the defence pleaded for life imprisonment.

“Two life sentences and five punishments of 10 years of rigorous

imprisonment each have been awarded. All sentences are to run

concurrently. A monetary penalty of over Rs 1 million has also been

levied,” lawyer Umesh Sharma said. Different prison sentences and fines

have been awarded for different cases.

Yasin took to the rostrum amid the hearing and said that he is a

law-abiding citizen and has spent his life according to Mahatma Gandhi’s

principles. Why did several Indian Prime Ministers meet me if I was a

terrorist, why I was given an Indian passport? he asked.