DG ISPR condemns life sentence awarded to Yasin Malik
RAWALPINDI, May 25 (DNA): Director-General Inter-Services Public
Relations (DG ISPR) has issued a statement condemning the Indian court’s
decision to sentence Kashmir liberation activist Yasin Malik.
The statement issued by the DG ISPR said that India has sentenced Yasin
Malik over fabricated allegations. These kinds of acts by India would
not be able to suppress Kashmir’s struggle for independence, it added.
The DG ISPR added that the real struggle for Kashmir is continuous in
the Indian Occupied Kashmir. We stand with our Kashmiris brothers in
their fight for autonomy and independence, he added..
The statement from the military’s media wing came after an Indian court
awarded life imprisonment to Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front
Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik.
The Indian court, officially convicted Yasin Malik on May 19 in cases
registered against him over three decades ago and fixed the hearing for
Wednesday to announce the quantum of the sentence.
The National Investigation Agency had demanded the maximum punishment,
the death penalty, while the defence pleaded for life imprisonment.
“Two life sentences and five punishments of 10 years of rigorous
imprisonment each have been awarded. All sentences are to run
concurrently. A monetary penalty of over Rs 1 million has also been
levied,” lawyer Umesh Sharma said. Different prison sentences and fines
have been awarded for different cases.
Yasin took to the rostrum amid the hearing and said that he is a
law-abiding citizen and has spent his life according to Mahatma Gandhi’s
principles. Why did several Indian Prime Ministers meet me if I was a
terrorist, why I was given an Indian passport? he asked.
