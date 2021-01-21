Cristiano Ronaldo becomes top goalscorer in history of football

Karachi : Portugal and Juventus’ forward Cristiano Ronaldo has surpassed Josef Bican (759) for the most goals scored for club and country in football history.

The 35-year-old has now scored 760 goals in his 19-year career. He reached the landmark after a strike in the 64th minute against Napoli in the Italian Super Cup on Wednesday.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner recently went ahead Brazilian legend Pele (757), who moves down to third on the all-time list while Romario is fourth (743) and his rival Barcelona’s Lionel Messi is at the fifth spot (719).

He netted whopping 450 goals during his nine-year run with Real Madrid while he scored 118 for Manchester United, 102 for his country Portugal, 85 for current club Juve and five at Sporting Lisbon.

Ronaldo has the best record against Sevilla as he scored 27 times against them, more than any other club. He has scored 488 goals with his right foot, 139 with his left, 131 with headers while two came from other parts of the body.

Former Man United star has 46-hat-tricks to his name while he has scored twice on 136 occassion. There were eight instances where he scored four times while on two occasions he scored five.

His total tally in La Liga stands at 311, 134 in the UEFA Champions League, 84 in English Premier League, 67 in Series A, 30 in FIFA World Cup qualifying, 31 in qualifying for the European Championships, 13 in the FA Cup and seven at the World Cup.