ICC’s delegation meets Mayor of MCI to get improved civic conditions 

| January 21, 2021
Islamabad, January 21 (DNA) : A delegation of Islamabad Citizens Committee (ICC) led by its President Syed Sadiq Hasan had a meeting with the Mayor,  Metropolitan Corporation, Islamabad (MCI) Adil Shah in his office.

They discussed ways and means to get improved the civic conditions in the Federal Capital.

According to a ICC’s press release issued here on Thursday, the President apprised the Mayor of various problems being faced by the citizens of the capital city.

The following areas came under discussion Water Supply, Sewerage System, Parks, Cleanliness of Markets, Encroachments in Markets and
Residential Areas, Citizens Club in Fatima Jinnah Park and Roads and Footpaths.

The Mayor was very receptive and assured that he will see to it as to what could be done in the shortest possible time.

It was agreed that a follow up letter would be delivered to his office,highlighting all those areas which required his immediate attention.

