Cream Biscuit ‘Rio’ Takes a Magical New Spin with an Exciting New Flavor – ‘Blueberry Magic’

| October 18, 2020
DNA

Islamabad, 18 OCT – Peek Freans is back with an exciting new flavor from Pakistan’s favorite cream biscuit brand ‘Rio’ – Blueberry Magic Limited Edition.

The new flavor has been launched recently with a fun and lively TVC featuring the adorable mischief-making Obos, Liya and Studee, showing them play magic tricks and discovering their new favorite indulgence.

 

True to its commitment to propose innovations in addition to offering more flavors to its consumers, the new edition offers blueberry flavored crème sandwiched between two classic crunchy RIO biscuits. The sweetness and goodness of blueberries inside the classic, crunchy Rio biscuit make it the perfect sweet and tangy treat. With RIO’s brand placement as a mischievous, exciting, and fun treat for the kids, it has been actively seeking newer and richer flavors that would appeal to their customers.

The launch of the brand’s Blueberry Magic Limited Edition will be supported by a 360-degree communications strategy which aims to add a refreshing new twist to ‘fun-time’ with RIO’s trio of crunch, cream, and flavor.

