COVID-19 situation: Sindh has six deaths, 1,258 new cases

Bureau Chief

KARACHI: As many as six more patients of COVID-19 died overnight lifting the death toll to 3,775 and 1,258 new cases emerged when 13,936 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Saturday. He added that six more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 3,775 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

The CM said that 13,936 samples were tested against which 1,258 cases were diagnosed constituting 9 percent detection rate. He added that so far 2,566,118 tests have been conducted which detected 234,654 cases, of them 91 percent or 212,933 patients have recovered, including 667.

Mr Shah said that currently 17,946 patients were under treatment, of them 16,977 were in home isolation, 13 at isolation centers and 956 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 872 patients was stated to be critical, including 99 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 1,258 new patients, 985 have been detected from Karachi, including 384 from South, 277 East, 133 Central, 112 Korangi, 42 West and 37 Malir. Hyderabad has 50 new cases, Sujawal 32, Tando Allahyar 21, Shaheed Benazirabad 23, Sanghar 18, Thatta 17, Jamshoro and Tando Muhammad Khan 13 each, Ghotki 11, Larkan nine, Nausheroferoze six, Shikarpur seven, Jacobabad five, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur and Umerkot three each, Khairpur and Matiari two each, Badin and Dadu one each. The CM urged people of the province to follow SOPs.