Court admits money laundering, asset reference against Shehbaz family

LAHORE : An accountability court on Thursday admitted for hearing a reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif and members of his family over their alleged involvement in money laundering and accumulation of assets beyond known means of assets.

Accountability Judge Jawadul Hassan has summoned the investigation officer of the case to appear on Friday (Tomorrow).

After a preliminary hearing, the court will issue notices to all accused for further proceedings in the case.

On Aug 17, the national graft buster filed Rs7 billion money laundering and assets beyond means reference against the Shehbaz family, including his sons, Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz and Suleman Shehbaz, wife Nusrat Shehbaz and others.

Suleman is a proclaimed offender in the case. The other accused named in the reference include Nisar Ahmed, Syed Muhammad Tahir Naqvi, Ali Muhammad Khan, Qasim Qayyum, Rashid Karamat, Masroor Anwar.

The bureau approved requests by Muhammad Mushtaq alias Mushtaq Cheeni, his son Yasir Mushtaq, Shahid Rafique, and Aftab to turn approvers against Shehbaz family in the case.