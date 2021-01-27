Counterfeiting of coronavirus vaccine not possible: Dr Nausheen

ISLAMABAD, JAN 27 (DNA) – Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination, Nausheen Hamid said that counterfeiting of Coronavirus vaccine is not possible.

A statement issued by Dr Nausheen said that Covid-19 vaccine will be available in Pakistan in mid-February however it will not be available at any medical store. She said that trials of CanSinoBIO vaccine were conducted in Pakistan, the results of which are being compiled in Canada, soon the vaccine will be imported to Pakistan.

Dr Nausheen said that Sino firm would be the first in the country. The government is ordering 1.1 million doses of CanSinoBio vaccine. This vaccine is being provided to Pakistan free of cost by China.

The Parliamentary Secretary said that the results of the clinical experiment of the Sino firm are more than 85% effective. Medical personnel will begin receiving the vaccine in the coming days. Staff working in Corona Wards will be vaccinated first, she added.

She said DRAP allowed to import vaccine from three companies. These include the Chinese vaccine of Sino firm and Oxford s AstraZeneca, while Sputnik V of Russia. According to DRAP, the results of these three vaccines were encouraging, up to 80% effective. = DNA

