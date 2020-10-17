Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Coronavirus claims life of doctor in Karachi

| October 17, 2020
KARACHI, Oct 17 (DNA): Dr. Usman of Jinnah Hospital passed away on
Saturday after getting infected with novel coronavirus.

On the other hand, Pakistan has reported 13 deaths in last 24 hours by
novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 322,452.
The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,638.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation
Center (NCOC) 641 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24
hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases
followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 141,474 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 101,425
in Punjab, 38,565 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 17,913 in Islamabad, 15,644 in
Balochistan, 3,398 in Azad Kashmir and 4,033 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,574 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in
Sindh, 2,288 in Punjab, 1,265 in KP, 146 in Balochistan, 194 in
Islamabad, 90 in GB and 81 in Azad Kashmir. DNA

