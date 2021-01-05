Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Coronavirus claims 59 more lives, affects 1,947 in 24 hours

| January 5, 2021
ISLAMABAD : Pakistan recorded as many as 1,947 new cases of the novel coronavirus during the previous 24 hours, lifting the national tally of infections to 490,476.

According to the latest update released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 59 more people died during this period, taking the death toll from the highly contagious disease to 10,409.

A total of 35,073 samples were tested, out of which 1,947 turned out to be positive. The national positivity ratio of infections was recorded at 5.55 per cent.

There are a total of 35,707 active cases of the coronavirus while the number of recovered patients stands at 444,360. 2,219 of the Covid-19 patients under treatment are said to be in critical condition.

Sindh has thus far reported 219,452 infections, Punjab 141,393, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 59,729, Balochistan 18,254, Islamabad 38,395, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 8,383 and Gilgit Baltistan 4,870.

