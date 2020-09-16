Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

COAS lauds readiness of forces

| September 16, 2020
Inaugurates Burraq Combat Skills Training Complex (BCSTC) aimed at enhancing mechanised elements’ crew proficiency in overcoming obstacles encountered during offensive operations

Naveed Miraj

RAWALPINDI: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Gujranwala on Wednesday. COAS was briefed about operational, training and administrative matters of the Central Command Formations.

Later, COAS inaugurated Burraq Combat Skills Training Complex (BCSTC) aimed at enhancing mechanised elements’ crew proficiency in overcoming obstacles encountered during offensive operations.

COAS also witnessed integrated training of the strike formation. All elements including armoured, Artillery, Engineers and Mechanized Infantry demonstrated operational combat worthiness.

COAS appreciated operational readiness of the strike formation and high morale of troops.

Corps Commander Mangla Lieutenant General Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood and Corps  Commander Gujranwala Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir were also present on the occasion.

