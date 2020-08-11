Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

CM Usman Buzdar puts officials on rain alert

| August 11, 2020
Usman-Buzdar-3

LAHORE: Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Usman Buzdar on Tuesday put WASA and district administration on alert due to heavy downpour in Punjab.

In his statement, CM Buzdar asked all concerned departments to keep machinery and staffers on standby as the Meteorological department had predicted heavy rains.

“The people of the province should be saved from miseries during rains,” he said. He asked the officials concerned to immediately start the draining process and ensure the smooth flow of the traffic.

Heavy but scattered rain wreaked havoc in most of the province. The Met office predicted more rain during the next 24 hours.
WASA officials said that the highest rain 107mm was recorded at Tajpura, 105mm at Johar Town, 101mm at Pani Wala Talab, 98mm at Nishter Town, 87mm at Farrukhabad, 82.8mm rain at airport, 81mm each at Lakshmi Chowk and Upper Mall, 76mm at Samanabad, 73.5mm at Gulshan-e-Ravi, 65mm at Chowk Nakhuda, 60mm at Iqbal Town, 58mm at Punjab University and 50mm rain at Jail Road.

Several areas of Lahore were inundated with rainwater, which caused difficulties to the citizens.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

302250_4536093_updates

K-Electric CEO’s name should be placed on ECL, says CJP

KARACHI : Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed slammed K-Electric on Monday, saying that its chief executiveRead More

302253_6533710_updates

Asad Umar credits masses for decline in COVID-19 cases

ISLAMABAD : Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar credited the people of Pakistan on TuesdayRead More

  • CM Usman Buzdar puts officials on rain alert

  • FIR of Chaman blast registered

  • PM Khan to inaugurate BRT Peshawar project on August 13

  • 531 new coronavirus cases, 15 deaths reported in last 24 hours

  • Ambassador of Saudi Arabia meets army chief

  • Army chief visits ISI Headquarters

  • Senate Committee directs restart of local LPG production

  • CAA to plant 3mn saplings at airports

    • Comments are Closed