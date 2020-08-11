Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Ramiz suggests Sarfaraz to retire from Test cricket gracefully

| August 11, 2020
Lahore : Ramiz Raja suggested Sarfaraz Ahmed to retire from Test cricket gracefully after experiencing four years of captaincy across three formats.

Ramiz said Sarfaraz should have taken retirement from Test cricket after being removed from captaincy. “Sarfaraz should have taken retirement from test cricket after captaincy. He should have focused more on white-ball cricket in which he has the potential to do well,” he said.

“For me, you better take retirement gracefully after captaincy. Because from captaining a side to sitting on the bench is not an easy task for a player, especially for a player like Sarfaraz who has represented Pakistan in all three formats,” he added.

It must be noted here that Sarfaraz was removed from captaincy and dropped from the team too in 2019 after poor form. He recently made a comeback for an ongoing England tour as a second-choice wicket-keeper.

