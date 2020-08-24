CM Buzdar reviews Muharram security plan

ISLAMABAD: A high-level meeting was held under the chairmanship of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik in Lahore today to review security arrangements during Muharram-ul-Haram and prices of edible items including flour and sugar in the province.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister Usman Buzdar directed the authorities concerned to bring stability in the prices of edibles. The chief minister directed them to take legal action against those involved in hiking the prices of essential commodities on their own.

Usman Buzdar directed the administrative officers and price control magistrates to ensure sale of essential commodities at the government rates.

He ordered the Police to provide foolproof security to all mourning gatherings ‘Majalis’ and mourning processions during Muharram-ul-Haram while ensuring implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) related to Coronavirus.

Earlier in the day, the Punjab health department has declared an alert for the government hospitals during the month of Muharram.

In a circular, the health department has cancelled leaves of doctors, nurses, paramedics and other staff of government hospitals.

Provincial health authorities have also directed teaching hospitals’ administrations to take necessary steps to meet any emergency situation and ensure availability of life-saving medicines and keeping operation theaters in working condition.

The staff of hospitals’ emergency departments have been directed to remain alert until 10th of Muharram (Yom-e-Ashur).