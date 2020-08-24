Inter-Parliamentary Union to play its role for Kashmiris rights: President Alvi

DNA

ISLAMABAD, AUG 24 – President Dr. Arif Alvi on Monday expressed the confidence that the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) would play its role to protect the rights of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Talking to the President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Gabriela Cuevas Barron in Islamabad, Dr. Arif Alvi said the people of IIOJK were in extreme misery as India had unleashed a reign of terror against the innocent people which was a clear violation of UN resolutions.

President Arif Alvi urged the World Community to take notice of Indian oppression in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In her remarks, Gabriela Cuevas Barron, who is also a Mexican Senator, said Mexico wanted to work with Pakistan to promote closer ties in areas of mutual interest.

Both sides emphasized the need to further strengthen bilateral relations in all fields to the mutual benefit of the people of Pakistan and Mexico.

President Dr. Arif Alvi expressed the hope that the visit of the IPU president to Pakistan would help strengthen parliamentary relations between the Parliament of Pakistan and IPU member parliaments.

The meeting was also attended by the Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi.

Earlier, the President of IPU Gabriela Cuevas Barron also held a meeting with the Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, and expressed resolve to work jointly for the promotion of mutual contacts. DNA

