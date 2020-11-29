CM Buzdar felicitates Sikhs on Baba Guru Nanak birth anniversary

LAHORE, Nov 29 (DNA): Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar while

congratulating the Sikh community on the birth anniversary of Baba Guru

Nanak Dav Ji, has welcomed Sikh yatress in Punjab.

He said that following the Islamic teachings, the Pakistan

Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government believed in religious tolerance and

opening Kartarpur corridor was a historic achievement of the PTI

government to promote religious harmony.

He said that the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dav Ji was a

religious, traditional and joyful festival of the Sikh community and

participation in each other’s joys may promote brotherhood.

He further maintained that Baba Guru Nanak Dav Ji was the best example

of religious tolerance and inter-religious harmony as he was among those

personalities who spread the message of love for humanity.

It was a matter of pleasure for PTI government to serve the Sikh

community every year as all out facilities were being provided to the

Sikh community for their religious rituals. Sikh community was free to

live according to their religious beliefs in Pakistan.

The government was paying special attention for maintaining, renovating

and providing security to Gurdwaras, he added. DNA

