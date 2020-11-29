CM Buzdar felicitates Sikhs on Baba Guru Nanak birth anniversary
LAHORE, Nov 29 (DNA): Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar while
congratulating the Sikh community on the birth anniversary of Baba Guru
Nanak Dav Ji, has welcomed Sikh yatress in Punjab.
He said that following the Islamic teachings, the Pakistan
Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government believed in religious tolerance and
opening Kartarpur corridor was a historic achievement of the PTI
government to promote religious harmony.
He said that the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dav Ji was a
religious, traditional and joyful festival of the Sikh community and
participation in each other’s joys may promote brotherhood.
He further maintained that Baba Guru Nanak Dav Ji was the best example
of religious tolerance and inter-religious harmony as he was among those
personalities who spread the message of love for humanity.
It was a matter of pleasure for PTI government to serve the Sikh
community every year as all out facilities were being provided to the
Sikh community for their religious rituals. Sikh community was free to
live according to their religious beliefs in Pakistan.
The government was paying special attention for maintaining, renovating
and providing security to Gurdwaras, he added. DNA
