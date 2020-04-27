CJCSC Gen. Nadeem Raza visits NCOC

RAWALPINDI, APR 27 (DNA) – Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Nadeem Raza visited NCOC, on Monday.

CJCSC was received by Lieutenant General Hamood Uz Zaman Khan, Commander Army Air Defence Command & National Coordinator NCOC.

Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi and Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan also accompanied CJCSC during the visit.

CJCSC was briefed in detail about the latest situation on containment efforts and enforcement measures against COVID-19, projections about likely spread of the disease in Pakistan and support being extended to civil administration against pandemic.

CJCSC lauded extraordinary efforts of NCOC for synergising National effort and data driven input to all stake holders for timely and informed decision making in short span of time.=DNA

======