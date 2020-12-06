Chinese Defense Minister’s Pak, Nepal visits of great significance: Cheng

BEIJING, Dec 06 (DNA): Chinese Defense Minister, Gen. Wei Fenghe’s last

week visits to Pakistan and Nepal was of great practical significance

for safeguarding the security of border areas of the southwestern China.

“In the China`s southwest, Nepal and Pakistan are very important

friendly neighbors. Therefore, General Wei Fenghe’s trip is of great

practical significance for safeguarding the security of border areas of

the southwestern China,” Cheng Xizhong, former Chinese Defense Attache

in South Asian countries and visiting professor at Southwest University

of Political Science said in an article here on Sunday.

During his visit to Pakistan, Gen. Fenghe met with President Dr. Arif

Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan respectively. During his visit to

Nepal, he met with President Bidhya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister and

Defense Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli respectively.

The China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership is

unique in the world. Under the leadership of the leaders of the two

countries, the two sides have continuously strengthened cooperation in

various fields and firmly supported each other

on issues involving each other’s core interests.

China is willing to develop closer ties, enhance strategic mutual trust

and strengthen strategic cooperation with Pakistan so as to push the

bilateral military relations to a higher level, jointly cope with

various risks and challenges, firmly safeguard the sovereignty and

security interests of the two countries, and firmly safeguard regional

peace and stability.

General Wei Fenghe said China highly appreciates Nepal’s firm adherence

to the one-China policy and China firmly supports Nepal in safeguarding

its national independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

China will continue to maintain close relations with Nepal, carry out

bilateral in-depth practical cooperation, provide support and assistance

to the construction of the Nepalese Army as always, making greater

contributions to the well-being of the two peoples and regional peace

and stability.

In Pakistan, General Wei Fenghe held talks with General Nadeem Raza,

Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee , and General Qamar Javed

Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff, and exchanged views in depth on the regional

and international situation, bilateral military relations, and equipment

and technical cooperation.

In Nepal, General Wei Fenghe held talks with General Purna Chandra

Thapa, Chief of the Nepalese Army. The two sides exchanged in-depth

views on the international and regional situation and the relations

between the two militaries.

The Indian media noted that on November 30, Chinese Defense Minister Wei

Fenghe and Pakistan Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa discussed

regional security issues and signed an agreement to deepen defense

cooperation between the two all-weather strategic partners.

On the same day, Pakistan`s Inter-Services Public Relations said in a

statement that during the talks, the two sides discussed issues of

common concern, regional security and bilateral defense cooperation.

“The two sides signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen

defense cooperation between the two militaries,” the statement added.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed his gratitude for China’s firm

support for Pakistan’s key issues in the region and in the international

community. General Bajwa said that the Pakistani military attaches great

importance to “the time-tested brotherhood” with China. “We have always

stood together and faced the challenges of the future,” he said.

Since the beginning of this year, the border conflict between India and

Pakistan has never stopped. At the same time, India and Nepal have

accused each other over the disputed territory, and the bilateral

relations have reached a low ebb.

In view of the current border confrontation between China and India, the

Indian media are very concerned about General Wei Fenghe’s visit to

Nepal and Pakistan, believing that this trip is intended to “confront

India”.

China maintains friendly relations with Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh and

other South Asian countries. As a big power, China is bound to firmly

support its friendly neighbors. At the same time, the move has also

issued a stern warning to the hostile attitude of some Indians towards

China. DNA

