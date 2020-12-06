Chinese Defense Minister’s Pak, Nepal visits of great significance: Cheng
BEIJING, Dec 06 (DNA): Chinese Defense Minister, Gen. Wei Fenghe’s last
week visits to Pakistan and Nepal was of great practical significance
for safeguarding the security of border areas of the southwestern China.
“In the China`s southwest, Nepal and Pakistan are very important
friendly neighbors. Therefore, General Wei Fenghe’s trip is of great
practical significance for safeguarding the security of border areas of
the southwestern China,” Cheng Xizhong, former Chinese Defense Attache
in South Asian countries and visiting professor at Southwest University
of Political Science said in an article here on Sunday.
During his visit to Pakistan, Gen. Fenghe met with President Dr. Arif
Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan respectively. During his visit to
Nepal, he met with President Bidhya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister and
Defense Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli respectively.
The China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership is
unique in the world. Under the leadership of the leaders of the two
countries, the two sides have continuously strengthened cooperation in
various fields and firmly supported each other
on issues involving each other’s core interests.
China is willing to develop closer ties, enhance strategic mutual trust
and strengthen strategic cooperation with Pakistan so as to push the
bilateral military relations to a higher level, jointly cope with
various risks and challenges, firmly safeguard the sovereignty and
security interests of the two countries, and firmly safeguard regional
peace and stability.
General Wei Fenghe said China highly appreciates Nepal’s firm adherence
to the one-China policy and China firmly supports Nepal in safeguarding
its national independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.
China will continue to maintain close relations with Nepal, carry out
bilateral in-depth practical cooperation, provide support and assistance
to the construction of the Nepalese Army as always, making greater
contributions to the well-being of the two peoples and regional peace
and stability.
In Pakistan, General Wei Fenghe held talks with General Nadeem Raza,
Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee , and General Qamar Javed
Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff, and exchanged views in depth on the regional
and international situation, bilateral military relations, and equipment
and technical cooperation.
In Nepal, General Wei Fenghe held talks with General Purna Chandra
Thapa, Chief of the Nepalese Army. The two sides exchanged in-depth
views on the international and regional situation and the relations
between the two militaries.
The Indian media noted that on November 30, Chinese Defense Minister Wei
Fenghe and Pakistan Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa discussed
regional security issues and signed an agreement to deepen defense
cooperation between the two all-weather strategic partners.
On the same day, Pakistan`s Inter-Services Public Relations said in a
statement that during the talks, the two sides discussed issues of
common concern, regional security and bilateral defense cooperation.
“The two sides signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen
defense cooperation between the two militaries,” the statement added.
General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed his gratitude for China’s firm
support for Pakistan’s key issues in the region and in the international
community. General Bajwa said that the Pakistani military attaches great
importance to “the time-tested brotherhood” with China. “We have always
stood together and faced the challenges of the future,” he said.
Since the beginning of this year, the border conflict between India and
Pakistan has never stopped. At the same time, India and Nepal have
accused each other over the disputed territory, and the bilateral
relations have reached a low ebb.
In view of the current border confrontation between China and India, the
Indian media are very concerned about General Wei Fenghe’s visit to
Nepal and Pakistan, believing that this trip is intended to “confront
India”.
China maintains friendly relations with Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh and
other South Asian countries. As a big power, China is bound to firmly
support its friendly neighbors. At the same time, the move has also
issued a stern warning to the hostile attitude of some Indians towards
China. DNA
========
Related News
Chinese Defense Minister’s Pak, Nepal visits of great significance: Cheng
BEIJING, Dec 06 (DNA): Chinese Defense Minister, Gen. Wei Fenghe’s last week visits to PakistanRead More
CDA to initiate work on construction of ramps
ISLAMABAD, DEC 6 (DNA) – Capital Development Authority (CDA) will initiate work on the constructionRead More
Comments are Closed