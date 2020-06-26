Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing meets Hafeez Shaikh

| June 26, 2020
CHINESE AMBASSADOR TO PAKISTAN, H.E. MR. YAO JING, CALLS ON ADVISER TO THE PRIME MINISTER ON FINANCE AND REVENUE, DR. ABDUL HAFEEZ SHAIKH IN ISLAMABAD ON JUNE 26, 2020.

ISLAMABAD, JUNE 26 – Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, H.E. Mr Yao Jing, called on the Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Hafeez Shaikh, earlier this morning. Several matters of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.

Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh appreciated the continuous and unwavering support that China has been providing to Pakistan as a true iron brother. Reviewing the serious social and economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic across the globe, Dr Shaikh apprised the Ambassador of the wide-reaching measures that the Government of Pakistan had taken, and was further planning, for the provision of much needed relief to mitigate the socioeconomic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, especially on the low-income and vulnerable groups. He also informed the Ambassador of the initiatives that were being undertaken to stimulate the economy in these difficult and uncertain times.

While discussing progress on CPEC projects, Dr Shaikh emphasized that CPEC is the culmination and anchor of the great friendship and deep-rooted collaboration of the people and governments of China and Pakistan to realize their joint destiny, achieve their common objectives and ensure a more prosperous future for both nations. He said that the Government of Pakistan was taking several institutional steps to further speed-up implementation of the CPEC projects.

Mr Yao Jing stressed that the people of China stood shoulder to shoulder by their Pakistani brethren. He also assured that China would provide enhanced investments in development projects that would both stimulate the economy and generate employment.

Mr. Jing said that China placed the highest value on its fraternal relations with Pakistan and thanked the Adviser for his consistent support.

