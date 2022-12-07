Chinese ambassador calls on PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD, /DNA/ – China’s Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong called on the Prime Minister here today. Welcoming the Ambassador, the Prime Minister recalled his visit to China on 1-2 November 2022, which had demonstrated the abiding vitality of the Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

On behalf of the government and people of Pakistan, the Prime Minister reiterated his profound condolences on the tragic demise of former Chinese President Jiang Zemin, noting that he was a trusted friend of Pakistan whose loss would be felt keenly.



The Prime Minister and Chinese Ambassador discussed major outcomes of the recent high-level visit, agreeing on the need for effective follow-up to translate understandings reached in Beijing between the Prime Minister and China’s leadership into tangible benefits for both countries and peoples.