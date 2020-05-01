Chinese Ambassador calls on Khusro Bukhtiar

ISLAMABAD, APR 30 (DNA) – Yao Jing, Ambassador People’s Republic of China called on Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdum Khusro Bukhtiar in Islamabad Thursday.

According to a press statement, Federal Secretary of Economic Affairs also attended the meeting. The Minister for Economic Affairs appreciated the assistance extended by Government of China to fight the pandemic.

The economic recovery after COVID-19 pandemic will be contingent on the developments around CPEC. Minister highlighted that CPEC is now entering into a new phase.

It was discussed that priority in the second phase is on socio-economic sector projects, with grant financing for direct benefit of common man which can be utilized to improve health infrastructure for an effective response to the pandemic.

Promotion of B2B relationship for technological and industrial development through relocation of plants and factors to benefit from establishment of Special Economic Zones remained an important milestone.

Federal Minister also stated that the Government is ensuring that all the ongoing projects will be completed on fast track basis and expeditious manner. The Minister also highlighted that the vision of the government is on building institutions and improving governance to steer the economy towards sustainable development.

In Conclusion the Chinese Ambassador appreciated the Minister’s support and assured that the Government of People’s Republic of China and corporate sector of China will extend all needed support to Pakistan to achieve development goals set by the Government.

He also appreciated government’s resolve to face the challenges on economic and development fronts particularly in the wake of developments after COVID – 19 pandemic. =DNA