China’s 3D printed isolation wards to help Pakistan curb COVID-19 

| June 24, 2020
BEIJING, June 24 : Fifteen units of 3D printed isolation wards set off from Shanghai and Suzhou for Pakistan, Gwadar Pro reported on Wednesday.

After one month’s sea transportation, these printed wards will arrive in Islamabad for local COVID-19 prevention and cure.

This batch of 3D printed wards valued about $123,300 is voluntarily donated from Ying Chuang Building Tech (Winsun) after contact and coordination with Consulate General of Pakistan in Shanghai and National Disaster Management Association.

The ward’s design is specifically for Pakistan, which shows excellent heat-proof quality. These wards have already been installed with water and electricity utilities, doors, windows and inner decoration.

As soon as arriving at the destination, after assembling and connecting with water and electricity supply, they can be put into use promptly.

It is learned that 3D printed isolation wards had been used in Hubei and Shandong, China during the most difficult time and achieved satisfactory feedback.

The isolation ward can be transformed into hotel, park lounge, cafe, guardroom, toilet, emergency room for disaster relief, etc. Furthermore, the wards are printed from recycled materials.

After crushing, sorting, grinding and high-temperature treatment, these wards can be turned into materials again for printing other new buildings, the report added.

