China to invest $15 bln in Pakistan’s petrochemicals sector

ISLAMABAD: Chinese companies have expressed their readiness to invest fifteen billion dollars in Pakistan’s petrochemicals sector.

This was stated by Federal Secretary Board of Investment, Fareeha Mazhar while talking to APP in Islamabad today [Sunday].

She said the Chinese companies would invest in the petrochemical sector in Gwadar, including the project of energy pipeline from Gwadar to China.

Fareeha Mazhar said bilateral talks are underway for investment in various projects related to Chinese investment in Pakistan.

She said it is hoped that in the future, Chinese companies would bring investment in Pakistan in the fields of energy, agriculture, tourism and other sectors.