China, Pak working hand-in-hand for regional peace: Nong Rong

China is playing an important role in supporting developing countries especially in the times of pandemic: Mushahid Hussain

ISLAMABAD: Online Conference on “50th Anniversary of the Restoration of the Lawful Seat of the People’s Republic of China in the United Nations” Jointly organized by Center for Global& Strategic Studies(CGSS),Islamabad& Embassy of the People’sRepublicofChina, Islamabad.

H.E Nong Rong, Ambassador of People’s Republic of China to Pakistan in his opening remarks stated that he is grateful to the Center to Center for Global and Strategic Studies (CGSS), for its efforts and to all panelists and participants for joining. He discussed China’s history and its participation in international affairs. He praised Pakistan’s and China’s friendship and stated that it is of great importance to our country and its leadership.

H.E NongRong stated that China is always committed to the well-being of developing countries and it is always standing with them. Also, China-Pakistan are standing together and working together in enhancing its bilateral ties over the past 70 years. He mentioned that China and Pakistan are cognitive partners and are promoting peace and development together. He concluded by stating that Pakistan has always been a priority of China’s diplomacy and it will continue to support Pakistan on International platforms and diplomatic grounds. The bilateral relations between our countries will play an important role on regional and international levels.

Senator Mushahid Hussain, Chairman, Senate Defense Committee & Former Minister of Information and Broadcasting of Pakistan shared his views on China: Engine of The World’s Economic Growth. He mentioned that Pakistan is looking closely to work with China for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030. He highlighted China’s importance in the international arena that China is playing an important role in supporting developing countries especially in the times of pandemic. He stated that China is at peaceful rise that is unique in global history. We have seen China’s rise in fields of technology, artificial intelligence, academia, medical sciences, agriculture, research and many others. He mentioned few reasons behind the rise of China that include its peaceful foreign policy, quality leadership, willingness to learn from others, and mainly the fact that it has not involved itself in any war since last 40 years.

Ambassador Riaz Khokhar, Former Foreign Secretary of Pakistan discussed Global China: President Xi Jinping’s Foreign Policy, he stated that China is a great country and its rise isunstoppable. Also, China is country with great civilization, culture, history and values. He highlighted the reasons behind the success and rise of China that it has only focused on peaceful development. He praised the policies of President Xi Jinping that he supports multilateralism and peace. While praising China, he mentioned that China is the 2nd largest contributor of United Nations budget and has always supported peace building. He also shared thatChina has greatly contributed in solving the key issues being faced by global community including Climate change, pandemics, development etc.

Prof. Zhang Yanqiu, Deputy Dean, Institute of a Community with Shared Future, Communication University of China, Beijing discussed China’s Success in Achieving Sustainable Development Goals of United Nations. She stated that development is mankind’s eternal pursuit. Therefore, leaving no one behind is China’s shared responsibility. Also, China has been always willing to help all nations realize the UN goals for sustainability. She mentioned that China will continue to pursue cooperation on the Belt and Road Initiative and scale up South-South cooperation. Furthermore, China will work tirelessly with all countries in the world for a community with a shared future for mankind.She concluded by stating that China has held to its original aspiration for multilateralism, world peace and common development, and firmly supported the UN in playing a bigger role in international affairs.

Mr. Hassan Daud Butt, Chief Executive Officer, KP-Board of Investment & Trade (KP- BOIT) shared his views on CPEC: A Corridor with Multiple Doors, Prospects and Opportunities. He stated that China is an open pathway for enhancing economy especially its projects like CPEC and BRI. Also, China is very important for Pakistan and achievements of China are achievements for Pakistan. He suggested that we have to work together for betterment of our countries. Furthermore, China speaks about development of the world and supports the need of developing countries. Also, we have to learn from the achievements of China and its rise. He recommended that academia and think tanks should play a constructive role in enhancing the bilateral ties between the two countries.

Professor Zamir Awan, Deputy Director, China Study Center (R&D), National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), Pakistan discussed BRI & Sustainable Development Goals by United Nations. He enlightened the history of China and its struggle for United Nation (UN) seat. He stated that no civilization in the world is superior to others; every civilization is special and unique to its own region. Also, civilizations can achieve harmony only through communication and can make progress only through harmonization. He talked about China’s commitments and visions that China’s rapid developments and peace-loving nature has become a role model for the rest of the world. Many developing countries are following or trying to follow the Chinese model as guidelines. Professor Zamir Awan mentioned that China will stay committed to the path of multilateralism and always be a promoter of global peace and development.

Dr. Zahid Anwar, Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences & Director, China Study Centre, University of Peshawar, Peshawar discussed the Belt and Road Initiative: A Win-Win Cooperation. He stated that China’s representation in the United Nations has been thoroughly resolved politically, legally and procedurally.He mentioned that Chinese President Xi Jinping has proposed to work for the building of a new type of international relations featuring win-win cooperation. This concept is reflected in its political structure, economy, culture and all other aspects of China’s cooperation with the rest of the world. Also, as the world is movingtowards greater multi-polarity and economic globalization and cultural diversity and IT application areadvancing further, countries are becoming increasingly interconnected and interdependent.

Dr. Iram Khalid, Chairperson, Department of Political Science & International Relations, University of the Punjab, Lahore discussed China’s Efforts in Strengthening Vaccine Cooperation: Great Wall Against COVID-19. She highlighted that themajor hurdle that has exacerbated global inefficiency to expeditiously develop a global mechanism against pandemic is how states see vaccination not as a medical necessity but as a political force multiplier. We have seen that China has negated this idea and has helped other countries during the pandemic based on humanitarian grounds.

Dr. Iram Khalid mentioned Chinese efforts like China’s open offer to provide vaccination at a global scale does not have a political shadow and it surely does not have a corporate angle if seen how China donated doses in the millions to states without any discontinuity to such supply. She suggested that we shall be firm in opposing all forms of hegemony and power politics, as well as all forms of unilateralism and protectionism.

She suggested the leadership of China for an initiative of global health to broaden its support for the developing and under developed countries.

Dr. Bin MA, Associate Professor, Center for Russian & Central Asian Studies, Deputy Dean of the Center of the SCO Studies, Institute of International Studies, Fudan University, China discussed China development, its BRI infrastructure connectivity, cooperation and China’s role. He discussed the role of infrastructure connectivity in BRI that it is the priority in the BRI cooperation. He mentioned that CPEC has connected Central and South Asia. He shared framework of China Railway Express and how it has connected China, Russia and Central Asian countries. Also, it has three corridors, and four land ports. He mentioned four main actors who contribute to China Railway Express are local government, central government, local companies and international railway companies. Also, the possible ways for future development are joint cooperation based on domestic development policy and improving qualities and efficiency of the on-going projects. He discussed the future structure of China Railway express that includes the rating system, target market, distribution of lines and operational capabilities.

Dr. Alexander Wang, Associate Professor, Shanghai International Studies University & Director, Center for China’s Overseas Interests Studies, Shanghai, China discussed new opportunities of CPEC and review of CPEC I. He shared the numeric data of achievements in the energy, road, social and economic development, rail-based mass transit and others. He discussed the industrial structure of Pakistan and annual growth rate of main sectors in Pakistan. He stated that Pakistan and China are major trade partners and Pakistan has huge potential for promoting its import and export.

The conference was moderated by Ms. Laraib Fatima Hassan, Communication and Coordination Executive, CGSS and it was attended by 80 participants including scholars and students from Pakistan, China, Tanzania, Germany and other countries. It was also viewed live at various social media platforms.