Chairman HEC condoles death of Prof. Nisar Siddiqui, VC Sukkur IBA

ISLAMABAD, JUNE 22 – Chairman HEC Tariq Banuri has condoled the death of the renowned academic and the Vice Chancellor of Sukkur IBA University, Prof. Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui, who passed away in Karachi on Monday morning.

Mr. Banuri, on behalf of higher education fraternity, sent heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, faculty and students. He prayed for the departed soul and his family and said that the “thoughts of entire academic community are with his family at this sorrowful time.” Mr. Banuri observed that Mr. Siddiqui was one of the most respected academic leaders and reformers in the country. He had developed and introduced new approaches into education, enhanced the standard of service to society, and transformed a nascent institute to a leading national university.

Prof. Siddiqui, who was also a Member of the HEC’s governing body as representative of the Government of Sindh, became the Director of Sukkur Institute of Business Administration in 2004, after gaining wide experience in management, administration and academia at national and international levels. His commitment, foresight and leadership led Sukkur IBA to deliver high quality teaching, applied research, and focused training and capacity development. He focused on strengthening university-industry relationships, promotion of entrepreneurship, technology-transfer and commercialization activities.

A career civil servant with an MBA from Boston University, Mr. Siddiqui had served the Government in various capacities, including as Managing Director SITE (Sindh Industrial Trading Estate). His research interests were equally varied, and spanned such issues as the marketing of dates in Pakistan, the conflicts over devolution of power to local governments, and factors responsible for the low standards of education in Sindh. In recognition of his valuable services to education, the Government of Pakistan bestowed upon him Sitara-i-Imtiaz in 2015.