Chairman CDA reviews progress on anti encroachment drive

ISLAMABAD, FEB 2 (DNA) – Chairman CDA Amer Ali Ahmed has chaired a meeting to review progress of anti encroachment drive on Tuesday.

During the meeting he issued directions to the officials of CDA ICT police to ensure the retrieval of all illegally occupied lands and land grabbers be dealt with iron hand.

The chair decdied to hold daily meeting to monitor the progress of this drive and directed all concerns to enhance coordination to achieve desired results.=DNA

===================