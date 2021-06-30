Chairman CDA briefs Nong Rong about development projects in Islamabad

DNA

ISLAMABAD, JUN 30: A meeting was held at CDA Headquarters between Nong Rong Ambassador of China and Amer Ali Ahmed Chairman CDA on Wednesday.

The Chairman CDA welcomed the honourable guest and briefed him about the working of the organisation.

The chairman acknowledged the cooperation received from China from time to time for the residents of Islamabad. The ambassador thanked the Chairman CDA for the briefing and assured of continued cooperation from China the same was reciprocated by Pakistan.

Ambassador of China appreciated commitment of CDA to develop Islamabad and simultaneously preserve the environmental balance.

The ambassador agreed/offered to explore the initiative to transform islamabad into a smart city with introduction of automation, in supervision as well as management.

The Ambassador of China and Chairman CDA also visited the park China friendship centre which is a landmark of cooperation of friendship between the two countries.