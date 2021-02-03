CGSS, Uzbek embassy to work together to further enhance cooperation

ISLAMABAD, FEB 3 (DNA) – Khalid Taimur Akram, Executive Dircetor, Center for Global & Strategic Stuides, Islamabad met with Oybek Usmanov, Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Pakistan.

During the detailed meeting, it was discussed that CGSS and the Embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan will work in collaboration in areas of mutual interest. Both, CGSS and the embassy agreed to enhance cooperation in the academic field to support academic linakges between various renowned universities of Pakistan and Uzbekistan. Also, it was decided that both the institutions will work together to improve people to people contact.

Furthermore, both parties will cooperate to facilitate bilateral ties of Pakistan and Uzbekistan. Furthermore, projects to promote socio-cultural dimensions of both countries were finalized. CGSS vowed its maximum support for such projects and initiatives.

Moreover, the ambassador acknowledged and appreciated CGSS’s efforts in enhancing the bilateral ties of Pakistan and Uzbekistan and expressed his keen interest in playing an active role in improving the already friendly realtions.=DNA

