CAA staff return to woman lost bag carrying precious jewelry, valuables

LAHORE, Nov 07 (DNA): In yet another instance of exemplary honesty, a

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) official returned to a woman her lost bag

on Saturday which carried jewelry and other valuables worth hundreds of

thousands of rupees.

The woman had flown in on Saturday from Dubai to Lahore at Allama Iqbal

Airport, from a private flight PA-417 but unfortunately lost her bag in

while she disembarked.

Cutting her misery short, the CAA staff facilitated in finding her bag

back by reaching out to her themselves, according to the reports. The

bag reportedly carried precious jewelry and miscellaneous valuables that

she had brought to Lahore, amounting to about hundreds of thousands of

rupees.

Earlier on Friday, another CAA official helped Islamabad passenger

retrieve his lost bag carrying Rs1 million in cash. The manager-level

official facilitated the passenger to reclaim his lost fortune after –a

bag full of cash to the tune of Rs1,000,000.

Landing in Islamabad via Pakistan Airlines flight PK-300 from Karachi

had mistakenly forgotten his bag in the airport restroom and left the

airport. DNA

========