CAA notifies categorised country list for int’l passengers

KARACHI, MAR 01 (DNA) – The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has notified a new list of countries distributed into three categories to deal with their passengers accordingly in view of coronavirus pandemic.

The director of air transport of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Irfan Sabir has notified the modified list of countries placed into three categories.

According to the notification, the number of countries included in Category A was reduced to 21 from 24. The countries that come under Category A include Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka and others.

The international passengers from Category A countries will not be required to undergo a COVID-19 test. However, the passengers who are arriving in Pakistan from Category B countries will need to undergo a PCR test not more than 72 hours before departure.

The travellers from countries listed in Category C are restricted to depart for Pakistan and only be allowed to fly as per guidelines of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). The Category C states include Brazil, Columbia, Ireland, Kenya, Netherlands, South Africa, United Kingdom (UK) and others.

The notification further stated that the categorised country list concerning inbound travel to Pakistan will be effective from March 1 to March 14. = DNA

