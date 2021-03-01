Pakistan, China to commemorate 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties

DNA

ISLAMABAD, MAR 1 – The year 2021 marks the completion of 70 years of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and the People’s Republic of China, established on 21 May 1951. To formally commence the 70th anniversary celebrations, a virtual ceremony will be simultaneously held in Islamabad and Beijing on 2 March 2021.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and China’s State Councilor and Foreign Minister Mr. Wang Yi will lead the ceremony on their respective sides.

Both countries will be organizing a series of events throughout the year to commemorate this historic milestone in a befitting manner.