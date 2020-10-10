CAA allows British Airways to operate direct flights from Lahore to London
KARACHI, Oct 10 (DNA): The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Saturday
allowed the British Airways to operate direct flights from Lahore,
Pakistan to London Heathrow.
The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has granted permission to British
Airways to land at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore, according
to a notification.
“The approval is stipulated with the condition to review the
schedule/slot upon resumption of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA)
operation to the UK,” the notification said.
The aviation authority’s air transportation department has issued a
certificate to the flag carrier airline of the United Kingdom (UK).
According to a schedule, the airline will operate direct flights from
Lahore, Pakistan to London Heathrow four days a week. The direct flights
from Lahore will start from October 14, 2020.
All flights will be operated by a Boeing 787-8 departing from Heathrow
Terminal 5, landing into Lahore’s International Airport, according to
British Airways airline.
It is pertinent to mention here that British Airways resumed flight
operations to Pakistan in June 2019. Flight operations that were
suspended again due to the coronavirus pandemic resumed in August. The
airline already flies from Islamabad.
========
Related News
CAA allows British Airways to operate direct flights from Lahore to London
KARACHI, Oct 10 (DNA): The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Saturday allowed the British AirwaysRead More
Uzair Baloch indicted in SHO Civil Lines murder case
KARACHI, Sep 26 (DNA): An anti-terrorism court here on Saturday framed charges against Lyari gangRead More
Comments are Closed