CAA allows British Airways to operate direct flights from Lahore to London

KARACHI, Oct 10 (DNA): The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Saturday

allowed the British Airways to operate direct flights from Lahore,

Pakistan to London Heathrow.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has granted permission to British

Airways to land at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore, according

to a notification.

“The approval is stipulated with the condition to review the

schedule/slot upon resumption of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA)

operation to the UK,” the notification said.

The aviation authority’s air transportation department has issued a

certificate to the flag carrier airline of the United Kingdom (UK).

According to a schedule, the airline will operate direct flights from

Lahore, Pakistan to London Heathrow four days a week. The direct flights

from Lahore will start from October 14, 2020.

All flights will be operated by a Boeing 787-8 departing from Heathrow

Terminal 5, landing into Lahore’s International Airport, according to

British Airways airline.

It is pertinent to mention here that British Airways resumed flight

operations to Pakistan in June 2019. Flight operations that were

suspended again due to the coronavirus pandemic resumed in August. The

airline already flies from Islamabad.

