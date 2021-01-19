Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Broadsheet revelations proved Nawaz lied to Parliament, SC and nation: Umar

| January 19, 2021
asad umar

ISLAMABAD : Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Tuesday said that Broadsheet revelations have proved that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif lied to the Parliament, Supreme court and the nation.

Umar in his tweet said: “With the broadsheet award details now public in which it is stated clearly by the arbitrator that Sharif family owned the Avenfield apartments as far back as 2000 at least, it is conclusively established that nawaz sharif lied to the Parliament, the Supreme court & the nation.”

On Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had formed a five-member inter-ministerial committee over the Broadsheet saga and directed his team to present the entire case before the masses.

The committee would include Fawad Chaudhry, Shireen Mazari, Babar Awan and Shehzad Akbar.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

shah-mahmood-qureshi

FM Qureshi says PPP playing on both sides of the wicket

ISLAMABAD : Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)Read More

asad umar

Broadsheet revelations proved Nawaz lied to Parliament, SC and nation: Umar

ISLAMABAD : Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Tuesday said that BroadsheetRead More

  • IBCC finalizes project to digitize records under Shafqat Mehmood’s directives

  • SHC orders Sindh govt to grant promotions to lecturers within 20 days

  • ECP suspends membership of 154 lawmakers over failure to submit asset details

  • COVID-19 claims 46 lives, over 1,920 new Coronavirus cases reported

  • PTI govt fully bent upon destroying health sector: JI Chief

  • UN chief calls for protection of civilians as violence spikes in Sudan’s West Darfur

  • Zulfi exhorts expats to avoid investing in unapproved housing schemes

  • India considering to withdraw from Asia Cup 2021: report

    • Comments are Closed