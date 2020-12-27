Bowlers disappoint as Northern Districts beat Pakistan Shaheens in Hamilton

Karachi : New Zealand’s domestic side Northern Districts have defeated Pakistan Shaheens by 21 runs in the first T20 at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

Shaheens managed to score 182-9 despite a blistering opening start of 85 by Haider Ali and Zeeshan Malik.

Haider was removed after he scored a brisk 51 runs off 26 balls, with the help of five fours and three sixes.

Zeeshan partnered with captain Rohail Nazir and add a 28-run partnership. Rohail was dismissed after scoring 20 off 15 balls.

Shaheens looked comfortable at one stage of chasing the target but the dismissal of Zeeshan turned the match into Northern’s favor. He made 33-ball 52. At the backend, Hussain Talat (4), Iftikhar Ahmed (8), Khushdil Shah (25) couldn’t able to keep up the momentum in the chase.

Earlier, Shaheens’ bowlers disappointed after putting Northern Districts to bat first. They posted 203/2 in 20 overs courtesy a brilliant 99-run unbeaten knock by wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Seifert. His 55-ball innings included half a dozen fours and as many sixes.

Northern’s skipper Anton Devcich made a fiery 38 off 16 balls with the help of five fours and two sixes and Katene Clarke scored 40 runs off 30 balls.

Shaheens’ bowlers were expensive as Mohammad Hasnain and Haris Rauf gave away 58 and 44 runs in their overs while Amad Butt gave 25 in two.

Pacer Muhammad Musa and part-time spinner Khushdil Shah bagged one wicket each. Usman Qadir was economical, giving away only 22 in four overs.

Shaheens will now face Wellington Firebirds in the second T20 on December 29.