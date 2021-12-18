Bosnia & Herzegovina FM, Qureshi exchange views on bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD /DNA/ – Foreign Minister meets Foreign Minister of Bosnia & Herzegovina on the sidelines of 17th Extraordinary Session of OIC Council of Foreign MinistersForeign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi received Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia & Herzegovina, Dr. Bisera Turkovic on the sidelines of 17th Extraordinary Session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers, today. Views were exchanged on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and issues of regional importance, including situation in Afghanistan.Extending a warm welcome to the Foreign Minister of Bosnia & Herzegovina on her visit to Pakistan, Foreign Minister Qureshi underlined the fraternal nature of relations between Pakistan and Bosnia & Herzegovina. He added that the remarkable goodwill between the two countries needed to be translated into tangible outcomes, particularly in the fields of trade, defense and high level exchanges.The Foreign Minister apprised Foreign Minister Turkovic on the latest situation in Afghanistan and said that Pakistan has been continuously drawing the attention of the international community towards economic challenges faced by the people of Afghanistan and urged provision of immediate humanitarian assistance. He also underscored the importance of unfreezing the assets of Afghanistan. The Foreign Minister emphasized the importance of promoting mutual collaboration through the mechanisms of Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC), Joint Economic Commission (JEC) and Joint Trade Committee (JTC). Foreign Minister Turkovic expressed gratitude to the Government and people of Pakistan for their enormous support to the people of Bosnia & Herzegovina. She appreciated the initiative of Pakistan to host the Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers. The visiting Foreign Minister briefed the Foreign Minister on the latest political developments in Bosnia & Herzegovina. Foreign Minister Qureshi conveyed that Pakistan remained fully committed to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Bosnia & Herzegovina which is of crucial importance for peace and stability in the region. Foreign Minister Turkovic invited the Foreign Minister to undertake a visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina at the earliest convenience.