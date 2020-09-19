Border markets at Pak-Afghan, Pak-Iran will provide better trade opportunities: Chairman PAJCCI

DNA

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 19 – The announcement by Prime Minister of Pakistan to establish 18 markets along its border with Iran and Afghanistan was highly lauded by Pakistan Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

The proposal iterated that twelve markets will be established along the Afghanistan border and six at border areas with Iran, whereby initially three markets would be made operational as pilot project by February 2021, two in Balo­chistan and one in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Chairman PAJCCI welcomed the move and stated these markets will not only boost trade and curb the menace of smuggling across borders but also generate significant employment opportunities for deprived segments in adjoining border areas.

Motiwala, however, established that in order to reap potential benefits through these markets, appropriate border management mechanisms should be in place without compromising security and facilitation of entities involved. He mentioned that such markets have been making valuable contributions internationally and adopting the same in our region will add to economic prosperity, socio-economic connectivity and enhance well-being of residents across the borders.