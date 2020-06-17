Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

BNP-M chief Akhtar Mengal part ways with PTI

| June 17, 2020
Mengal says he will remain a part of the NA and will continue to attend seassions and raise issues.

KARACHI, JUNE 17 –  Balochistan National-Mengal Party (BNP-M) chief Akhtar Mengal has announced that he and his party are withdrawing support for Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, media reported on Wednesday.

As per details, Mengal announced the decision during the National Assembly session. He said they had waited for two years but no one bothered to pay attention to their demands. “We are not a colony. We should be considered as citizens,” he added.

Mengal said that he will remain a part of the NA and will continue to attend sessions and raise issues. BNP-M has four seats in National Assembly.

Earlier, Sardar Akhtar Mengal threatened that his party could withdraw its support for the federal government led by PTI if the ruling party would continue igno­ring it while taking decisions abo­ut Balochistan, including matters related to Gwadar and Reko Diq.

He said BNP-M legislators voted for the PTI candidates in the elections for prime minister and president after signing a six-point accord with it.

Mengal said the BNP-M would not betray the people of Balochistan who had reposed their confidence in it in the July election, adding they had supported this party’s candidates in the election on the promise that they would protect the province’s natural resources and its coast. He said no one would be allowed to sell Balochistan’s natural resources.

