Budget is a disappointment for women: IWCCI

ISLAMABAD, JUNE 17 / DNA / = Samina Fazil, founder President, Islamabad Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IWCCI) on Wednesday said recently-announced budget has left masses, business community and women entrepreneurs highly disappointed.

Women which are 51 percent of the population have totally been ignored in the budget, therefore, it is fated to fail very soon, she said.

Samina Fazil said that the second budget of PTI-led government will add to the miseries of businesswomen and man on the street who were already finding it difficult to fulfill their basic needs.

Coronavirus, lockdowns, and closure of businesses have already drained economy and taken a toll of businesspersons while there is no relief for the business community in the budget which is a a great disappointment, she added.

Ms. Fazil said that this budget will not enhance people’s purchasing power and contribute nothing to make the economy and businesses healthy.

She noted that like all other business groups, women were also anticipating some relief in the budget but it proved otherwise strengthening the impression that the government is not concerned about the problems being faced by the masses and the business community.

She said that the budget is according to the wishes and aspirations of the IMF and its negative impact will damage the fragile economy.

Samina Fazil said that revenue targets are based on expectations which will push FBR to harass the business community and choke economic growth.

The government is aiming to substantially increase its tax revenues which is wishful thinking amid current economic scenario, she said, adding that it will further isolate women.

How can the government achieve the ambitious target of over two percent GDP growth without mainstreaming of women entrepreneurs, she questioned.