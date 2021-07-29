Bilawal tells PPP to be ready for elections

The PPP chairman said Sindh had been subjected to injustice

DNA

KARACHI: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday said general elections in the country “can take place at any time” and asked his party members to be prepared for such a situation.

The PPP chairman, addressing an event in Karachi, said the Sindh government had competed against MQM-P and the federal government in recent years.

“Only PPP can save Karachi,” Bilawal said, adding that the party aims to resolve Karachi’s issues, including water shortages and garbage disposal.

The PPP chairman said Sindh had been subjected to injustice in terms of water supply, as the federal government had “not increased the supply by even a single percent” to date.

“We have to put an end to water theft in Karachi,” he added.

Bilawal said another issue that Karachi faces is increasing garbage. “No development work was done in a few districts which were under MQM-P’s rule.”

The PPP leader said before rolling out a new transport system, his party would improve the condition of roads in the city.

“PPP is the only party which thinks of and works for the common man,” he said.

Taking a jibe at the federal government and its ally, he said a “new MQM is emerging in Karachi in the form of PTI”.

Slamming Prime Minister Imran Khan for not living up to his promises, he said the premier had neither introduced new projects for the city, nor resolve the metropolis’ water issues.

“We will ensure there is no water theft in Karachi […] for resolving Karachi’s issues, there needs to be a political and administrative balance,” he said.

“PPP will form the next government and send the selected packing, from Karachi to Azad Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

The PPP chairman said Karachi’s parliamentary seats “will play an important role when PPP form government in the Centre”.

Taking a jibe at MQM-P, he said the “party’s terrorists have been eliminated from Karachi”.