Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner visits Shaheed Benazirabad, discusses boosting bilateral trade

KARACHI, NOV 15 /DNA/ – Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner in Karachi S.M. Mahbubul Alam paid an official visit to Nawabshah and meets the businesspersons and office bearers of the Shaheed Benazirabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SBCCI) recently. The President, Senior Vice President, Vice Presidents, Secretary and other office bearers of the SBCCI welcome the Bangladesh envoy.

The Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh interacts with the business leaders of Shaheed Benazirabad division of Sindh province. He highlighted the potential trade and business with Bangladesh. He expressed his optimism that Bangladesh Missions in Pakistan have been striving to achieveUSD one billion bilateral trade between the two countriesin near future. He invited the potential businesspersons to explore new areas of export and import between the two brotherly countries. He also invited the potential entrepreneurs and investorsfrom Pakistan to invest in Bangladesh as he elaborated the foreign investment friendly policies of Bangladesh. He mentioned that Bangladesh has been working to establish 100 special economic zones across the country, where foreign investors from different counties have been investing.

The Shaheed BenazirabadChamber and the eminent business persons expressed their interest for wider trade and business relations with Bangladesh. Issues such as direct flight, direct shipping, visa simplification, and exchange of business delegation between the two countries were discussed.

Deputy High Commissioner invited business delegations from Pakistan to Bangladesh. He also emphasized wider interaction among the Chambers vis-à-vis business persons of the two countries. They also attached importance for more people-to-people contract between the two countries.

The Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Karachi and the Shaheed Benazirabad Chambers of Commerce and Industry (SBCCI) expressed their sincerity and readiness to extent all possible supports for the promotion of trade and economic relationships between Bangladesh and Pakistan.