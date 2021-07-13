Ban on TLP to stay: Fawad

The Cabinet also approved proposed agreements with Uzbekistan, which shall be signed during the upcoming visit of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to Tashkent

Shujaat Hamza

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet has decided to continue ban on Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan.

This was stated by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, while briefing media, in Islamabad this afternoon, about decisions taken by the Federal Cabinet, which met in the federal capital today (Tuesday) with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

The minister said that the Cabinet also approved proposed agreements with Uzbekistan, which shall be signed during the upcoming visit of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to Tashkent.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the cabinet approved Interior Ministry’s report recommending the ban on TLP to continue. He said the ban on TLP had been imposed on merit and in light of solid facts as the organization was involved in arson and torture of police personnel. He said the Law Ministry is working to get the election symbol of TLP cancelled as per law.

The Minister said the cabinet also gave approval to 25 percent special allowance to the armed forces to bring their salaries at par with other departments. He said the Prime Minister also instructed to extend this facility to Rangers and FC as they were not included initially. He said it was also approved to fix retail prices of 49 medicines.

Chaudhry Fawad said the cabinet was informed that Saudi Arabia would release 85 Pakistani prisoners on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. He said a special plane would be dispatched to bring them back from Saudi Arabia. He said the government is also making strenuous efforts to bring Pakistani citizens detained in different countries on minor charges.

He said a detailed briefing was given on Electronic Voting Machine, Internet-Voting, biometric. He said EVM is vital to ensure transparency in the next general election. To this effect, the cabinet was informed that unanimity of views has emerged on several issues and efforts are being made to sort out the remaining points.

Regarding Covid situation in Pakistan, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said 20 million people have so far been vaccinated. He said over half million people were vaccinated yesterday alone, which is the highest number since the start of vaccination drive. Urging the people to observe Standard Operating Procedures to prevent spread of the pandemic and to get them vaccinated, the Minister said cases in Karachi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa increased in last few days, while situation in Punjab is under control.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said Asset Management Company is being established to manage the properties of the federal government. He said the Prime Minister expressed concerns on the depleting green areas in Islamabad due to unplanned expansion of residential societies. He said the Prime Minister also directed different institutions, including Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Air Force, to remove fences from their properties to protect green areas. Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said Imran Khan also instructed the Chairman of Capital Development Authority to make the federal capital an encroachment free area. He said the Prime Minister also directed to take necessary measures to allow common people in VVIP clubs.

The Minister said that the Ministry of States and Frontier Regions presented a report on Afghan Refugees in Pakistan. He said the international community should extend maximum cooperation to bring peace in Afghanistan and resolve the issue of Afghan refugees.