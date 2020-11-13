Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Australian military pays tribute to martyred Lt Nasir Hussain Khalid: ISPR

| November 13, 2020
DNA 13-9

RAWALPINDI, NOV 13 (DNA) – Royal Military College Duntroon, Australia on Friday paid tribute to a martyred Pakistan Army Lieutenant Nasir Hussain Khalid, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported.

Sharing details of the event on Twitter, the ISPR said that a special memorial service was held at Royal Military College( RMC) Duntroon in Australia to pay tribute to Lt Nasir Shaheed (Graduate of  RMC).

Special memorial service was held at Royal Military College (RMC) Duntroon, to pay tributes to Lt Nasir Shaheed (Graduate of RMC). Wreath was laid at RMC war memorial on behalf of Australian and Pakistan Armies. Lt Nasir was martyred on Sep 3rd in an op in North Waziristan.

“Wreath was laid at RMC war memorial on behalf of Australian & Pak Armies,” the army’s media wing said. It is pertinent to mention here that on Sep 3, three soldiers of Pakistan Army were martyred and four personnel wounded as a patrolling vehicle hit a local-made landmine in North Waziristan.

The spokesperson of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that a patrolling vehicle of Pakistan Army hit a landmine in North Waziristan. It added that Lt Nasir Hussain, Naik Muhammad Imran, and Sepoy Usman Akhtar were martyred in the landmine blast, whereas, four personnel sustained injuries.

Later, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa also visited the family of late Lieutenant Nasir Hussain Khalid.

The COAS visited the family of martyred Lieutenant Nasir Hussain and prayed for the departed soul and offered Fateha. He acknowledged the resolve of shaheed’s family and paid tribute to the brave officer for laying life in the line of duty defending the motherland

“No threat can deter the resolve of a Nation which is united, resilient and honours its heroes,” the Inter-Services Public Relations quoted the army chief as saying. = DNA

