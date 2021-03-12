Australian HC, Army chief discuss matters of mutual interest

RAWALPINDI, MAR 12 (DNA) – Geoffrey Shaw, Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, overall regional situation including Afghan Peace Process and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.

COAS said that Pakistan values its strong diplomatic, economic and defence relations with Australia. Both reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral cooperation including efforts for peace and security in the region.

Australian High Commissioner appreciated Pakistan’s positive role for regional peace & stability.=DNA

============