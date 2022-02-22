Australian Defence Chief, COAS discuss military cooperation, Afghan situation

RAWALPINDI /DNA/ – General Angus J. Campbell, Chief of Defence Force (CDF) Australia called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including military to military cooperation, overall regional security situation including current Afghan situation and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed. COAS said that Pakistan values its relations with Australia. Both reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations and defence cooperation including efforts for peace and security in the region.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces. He appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, special efforts for border management and role in regional stability. He also assured to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation at all levels and pledged to enhance military cooperation between the two Forces.