Army Chief hails outgoing Chinese envoy’s contributions for Pakistan

| September 18, 2020
ISLAMABAD, SEP 18 (DNA) – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa hosted a farewell dinner in honour of the outgoing Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing, in Islamabad.

He thanked the Ambassador Yao Jing for his services and appreciated his contributions for fostering strong ties between Pakistan and China, support towards defence and security cooperation, handling of COVID-19 pandemic and stance on Kashmir.

During the interaction, matters of mutual interest, regional security and enhanced bilateral cooperation came under discussion.

The outgoing Chinese ambassador appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan’s positive role in the region and pledged to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation between the two countries. =DNA

